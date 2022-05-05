Veru (VERU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Veru to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Veru to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Veru stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. Veru has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $754.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10 and a beta of -0.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 1,229.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 243,472 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veru by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 68,520 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Veru by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 51,855 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Veru by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 40,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Veru by 739.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

