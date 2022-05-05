Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verve Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes VERVE-101. Verve Therapeutics is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61. Verve Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $115,198.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 4,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $85,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $149,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

