Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 507.50 ($6.34).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Vesuvius to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 485 ($6.06) to GBX 375 ($4.68) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.93) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

VSVS opened at GBX 326.40 ($4.08) on Thursday. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of GBX 312.60 ($3.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 595 ($7.43). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40. The company has a market cap of £885.24 million and a P/E ratio of 8.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 349.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 416.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In other Vesuvius news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.93), for a total value of £35,399.90 ($44,222.24).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

