VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.65 on Thursday. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The firm had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 58,635,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,365,000 after buying an additional 1,388,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,552,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,801,000 after buying an additional 496,570 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,923,000 after buying an additional 7,997,634 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,979,000 after buying an additional 1,661,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,731,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,426,000 after buying an additional 11,067,214 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

