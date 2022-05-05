Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vince Holding Corp. offers a broad range of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear including its signature cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, luxe leggings, dresses, silk and woven tops, denim and footwear. Vince Holding Corp. is based in New York. “

VNCE stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $108.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.11. Vince has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $13.51.

Vince ( NYSE:VNCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Vince had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vince will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,585 shares of Vince stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $36,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,644 shares of company stock valued at $78,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vince by 2,032.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vince during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vince during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

