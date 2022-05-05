Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Head to Head Review

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vipshop and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vipshop 0 8 0 0 2.00 D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi 0 2 3 0 2.60

Vipshop currently has a consensus price target of $14.89, indicating a potential upside of 78.31%. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a consensus price target of $17.66, indicating a potential upside of 914.94%. Given D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is more favorable than Vipshop.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vipshop and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vipshop $18.37 billion 0.31 $734.56 million $1.03 8.11 D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi $876.60 million 0.57 -$72.47 million N/A N/A

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.

Profitability

This table compares Vipshop and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vipshop 3.99% 16.53% 9.22% D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi -13.35% -418.69% -53.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Vipshop shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vipshop beats D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vipshop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men. It also provides handbags, which comprise purses, satchels, luggage, duffel bags, and wallets; apparel, gears and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers; sportswear, sports gear, and footwear for tennis, badminton, soccer, swimming, and other sporting activities; home furnishings, such as bed and bath products, home decor, kitchen and tabletop items, and small household appliances; and consumer electronic products. Further, it provides designer apparel, footwear, and accessories; food and snacks, beverages, health supplements; home appliances; beauty products, fresh produce, and pet goods; and internet finance services, which comprise consumer and supplier financing, and microcredit. The company offers its branded products through its vip.com and vipshop.com online platforms, as well as through its internet website and cellular phone application. Additionally, it offers warehousing, logistics, product procurement, research and development, technology development, and consulting services. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (Get Rating)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. Its platforms include Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress, a platform to deliver customers' needs, such as supermarket, food, water, and flowers; HepsiPay for payment solutions; Hepsifly, a platform to purchase domestic and international flight tickets; HepsiJet, a platform to the transportation sector; HepsiAd, a platform for advertising technologies and solutions; Hepsilojistik, a platform for operational processes, such as stocking, addressing, packaging, cargo, invoicing, delivery, and returns for their sales from Hepsiburada and various e-commerce platforms; and HepsiGlobal, a platform for overseas shopping. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

