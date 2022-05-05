VIQ Solutions (VQS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th.
VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.46 million during the quarter.
VQS stock opened at C$1.53 on Thursday. VIQ Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.46 and a twelve month high of C$9.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.88, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.98.
VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.
Read More
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.