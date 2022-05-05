VIQ Solutions (VQS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect VIQ Solutions to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.
VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 63.24% and a negative return on equity of 93.08%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 million.
Shares of VQS opened at $1.16 on Thursday. VIQ Solutions has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of VIQ Solutions from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
VIQ Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.
