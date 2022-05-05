VIQ Solutions (VQS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect VIQ Solutions to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 63.24% and a negative return on equity of 93.08%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 million.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

Shares of VQS opened at $1.16 on Thursday. VIQ Solutions has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of VIQ Solutions from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.