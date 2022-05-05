Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.06) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.25) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 228.11 ($2.85).

LON:VMUK opened at GBX 169.40 ($2.12) on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 151.05 ($1.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.73). The firm has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 173.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 180.97.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($64,084.95).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

