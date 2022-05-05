Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:VMUK opened at GBX 164.10 ($2.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 173.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 180.97. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 151.05 ($1.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.73).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($64,084.95).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Virgin Money UK to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.06) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.25) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 228.11 ($2.85).

About Virgin Money UK (Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.