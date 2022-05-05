Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:VMUK opened at GBX 164.10 ($2.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 173.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 180.97. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 151.05 ($1.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.73).
In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($64,084.95).
About Virgin Money UK (Get Rating)
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.
