Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYBBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Virgin Money UK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.75) to GBX 230 ($2.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut Virgin Money UK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Virgin Money UK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

