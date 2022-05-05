Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) CEO Jonathan Violin Sells 30,000 Shares

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $391,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,662,201.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jonathan Violin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Jonathan Violin sold 3,600 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $68,148.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Jonathan Violin sold 26,400 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $499,488.00.
- On Thursday, February 3rd, Jonathan Violin sold 909 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $17,416.44.
NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $328.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.12. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $22.00.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 22,967 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,870,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,632,000.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRDN. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.
About Viridian Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.