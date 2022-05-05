Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) CEO Jonathan Violin Sells 30,000 Shares

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $391,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,662,201.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Violin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Jonathan Violin sold 3,600 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $68,148.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jonathan Violin sold 26,400 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $499,488.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Jonathan Violin sold 909 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $17,416.44.

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $328.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.12. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 22,967 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,870,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,632,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRDN. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

