Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viridian Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $328.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.12. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

VRDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 26,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $499,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 540,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $958,836 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 301,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 229.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 140,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 102,285 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,748,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

