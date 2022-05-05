Vistra (NYSE:VST) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “
NYSE VST opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. Vistra has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $26.63.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.37%.
In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 256.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.
About Vistra (Get Rating)
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
