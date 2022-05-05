Viveve Medical (VIVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 360.19% and a negative return on equity of 105.11%. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Viveve Medical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ VIVE opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Viveve Medical has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.
Several research firms have recently commented on VIVE. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Viveve Medical to $5.25 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Viveve Medical (Get Rating)
Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.
