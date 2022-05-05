VIZIO (VZIO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VZIO opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.76 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. VIZIO has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $28.80.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $558,400.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VIZIO by 2,245.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 439,396 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 128,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 53,356 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,129,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after acquiring an additional 116,090 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 306,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 237,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

