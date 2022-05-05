Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Volta Industries Inc. provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS. “

VLTA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Volta from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Volta from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Volta from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Shares of NYSE VLTA opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Volta has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.61). On average, equities analysts expect that Volta will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLTA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Volta in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Volta in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in Volta in the third quarter worth about $433,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Volta in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Volta in the third quarter worth about $14,460,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

