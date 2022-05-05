voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE VJET opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42. voxeljet has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $15.46.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

