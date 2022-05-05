VTEX (VTEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect VTEX to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. VTEX has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 48.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.91%. On average, analysts expect VTEX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VTEX opened at $5.64 on Thursday. VTEX has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in VTEX in the third quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VTEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

