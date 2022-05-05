W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

NYSE:WPC opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.70.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.94%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.057 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

