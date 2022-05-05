WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WKME. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.90.

Shares of NASDAQ WKME opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WalkMe will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

