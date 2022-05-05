Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di Buys 13,500 Shares

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $249,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of WBD opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.
About Warner Bros. Discovery (Get Rating)
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.