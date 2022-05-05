Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di Buys 13,500 Shares

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $249,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WBD opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

