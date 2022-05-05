Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Insider Gerhard Zeiler Purchases 25,000 Shares

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 25,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $459,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 210,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,223.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

