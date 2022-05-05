Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Insider Gerhard Zeiler Purchases 25,000 Shares

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 25,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $459,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 210,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,223.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of WBD stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $27.50.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.