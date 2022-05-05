Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. Warner Music Group reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.69.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000 over the last 90 days. 76.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,928,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 889.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 79,989 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.83. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $50.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

