Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.33.

WMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after acquiring an additional 521,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 68,219 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 402,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after buying an additional 27,025 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 40.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 48,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $30.70 on Thursday. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

