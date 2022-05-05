Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 201.08 and a beta of 0.85. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 566.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.