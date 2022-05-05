Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on WRE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WRE stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 201.08 and a beta of 0.85. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 566.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.