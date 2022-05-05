Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research firms recently commented on WEAV. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEAV stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

