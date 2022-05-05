Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weber from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Weber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.36.

Weber stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. Weber has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Weber will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Weber by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weber by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,082,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 267,954 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weber by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

