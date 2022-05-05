Wedbush Comments on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,540,000 after acquiring an additional 621,032 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $5,467,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $4,622,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $4,272,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,234,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 374,776 shares during the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

