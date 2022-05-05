Wedbush Trims Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Target Price to $38.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 1.30. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.07.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,784 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.