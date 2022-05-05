Wedbush Weighs in on Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will earn $6.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.00.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The company’s revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share.
Shares of COOP stock opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $52.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,603 shares of company stock worth $2,816,992 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Mr. Cooper Group (Get Rating)
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.