Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ: ESSA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/5/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – ESSA Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/27/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – ESSA Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/19/2022 – ESSA Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/19/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – ESSA Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/11/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – ESSA Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/26/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESSA opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $178.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.40. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 111,655 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 63,250 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $508,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

