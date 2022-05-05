Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ: ESSA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
5/5/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a "buy" rating on the stock.
5/2/2022 – ESSA Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region's largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust's business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans."
ESSA opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $178.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.40. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
