Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ameresco (AMRC)

Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/3/2022 – Ameresco had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Ameresco had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $52.00 to $44.00.

5/3/2022 – Ameresco had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $85.00 to $62.00.

5/3/2022 – Ameresco had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $76.00.

4/21/2022 – Ameresco had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $65.00.

4/11/2022 – Ameresco was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $76.00.

4/5/2022 – Ameresco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Ameresco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Ameresco was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

3/14/2022 – Ameresco had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Ameresco had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $61.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $388,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166 over the last three months. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

