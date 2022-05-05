Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Harmonic (HLIT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT):

5/4/2022 – Harmonic was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/3/2022 – Harmonic had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $13.00.

5/2/2022 – Harmonic was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

4/26/2022 – Harmonic was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2022 – Harmonic was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2022 – Harmonic was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/5/2022 – Harmonic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2022 – Harmonic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

