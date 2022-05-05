Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Wejo Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Wejo Group stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53. Wejo Group has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,579,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Wejo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wejo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wejo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,420,000. Finally, Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Wejo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Wejo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

