Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $55.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 95.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UBER. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.97.

UBER stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $54.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $635,212,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,300 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

