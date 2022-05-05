Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $49,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

