Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX) Insider Wayne Bramwell Buys 15,850 Shares of Stock

Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX – Get Rating) insider Wayne Bramwell purchased 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$25,677.00 ($18,082.39).

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

About Westgold Resources

Westgold Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and treatment of gold assets primarily in Western Australia. The company's assets include the Meekatharra Gold Operations, Fortnum Gold Operations, and Cue Gold Operations that comprise approximately 350 mining titles covering an area of 1,300 square kilometers in the Central Murchison region.

