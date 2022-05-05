Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $989.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $209,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 51,606 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

