WeWork (WE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WE stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. WeWork has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on WeWork in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on WeWork in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 30,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,403,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter worth about $19,219,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

