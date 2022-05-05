Wheels Up Experience (UP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. On average, analysts expect Wheels Up Experience to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:UP opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 808.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,468 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

