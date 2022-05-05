Wheels Up Experience (UP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. On average, analysts expect Wheels Up Experience to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:UP opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.
