Whitbread’s (WTB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($49.97) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.37% from the stock’s current price.

WTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($44.97) to GBX 4,000 ($49.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($47.47) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,746.25 ($46.80).

WTB stock opened at GBX 2,870 ($35.85) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 137.32. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,384 ($29.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,465.38 ($43.29). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,796.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,975.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($32.17), for a total transaction of £75,293 ($94,057.46).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

