Whitbread’s (WTB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($49.97) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.37% from the stock’s current price.
WTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($44.97) to GBX 4,000 ($49.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($47.47) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,746.25 ($46.80).
WTB stock opened at GBX 2,870 ($35.85) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 137.32. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,384 ($29.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,465.38 ($43.29). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,796.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,975.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95.
About Whitbread (Get Rating)
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
