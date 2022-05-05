Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:WSR opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.80 million, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.62%.
In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $59,687.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Whitestone REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whitestone REIT (WSR)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.