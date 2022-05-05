Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE:WSR opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a market cap of $615.85 million, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.73%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Whitestone REIT (Get Rating)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whitestone REIT (WSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.