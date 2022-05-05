WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder Sells 4,385 Shares of Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 4,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $87,919.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,681 shares in the company, valued at $28,404,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.41 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 74.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 305,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 77,525 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,037,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,843,000 after purchasing an additional 285,067 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 128,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 51,922 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

