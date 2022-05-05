WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.78 Million

Analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) to post $173.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.80 million and the lowest is $172.70 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $286.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $709.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $707.70 million to $711.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $723.53 million, with estimates ranging from $719.90 million to $726.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WOW. B. Riley increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,153 shares of company stock worth $863,332 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

