WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of WYY opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $8.67.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.39%.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

