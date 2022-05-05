Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of WHLM opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $9.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHLM. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

