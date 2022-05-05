Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WVVI stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 23.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

